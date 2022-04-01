BBC Film Series Highlights Rolling Stones 60th Anniversary Specials

(hennemusic) A four-part series of films, "My Life as a Rolling Stone", is the centerpiece to a newly-announced summer season of BBC programming that will celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Rolling Stones.
Each of the films in the series presents an intimate portrait of band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, mixing new interviews with archived sessions and performances and thoughts from fellow artists who've been inspired by the band, including P.P. Arnold, Chrissie Hynde, Slash, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Steven Tyler.
The story of Charlie Watts, who sadly passed away in August 2021, will be told via tributes from his fellow band members and his musical peers and admirers along with archive interviews of Charlie.
The series, which will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this summer, is directed by award-winning filmmakers Oliver Murray (Bill Wyman, The Quiet One) and Clare Tavernor (Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special).
"We are thrilled to celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones with these four films which give fans around the world a new and fascinating look at the band," says band manager Joyce Smyth.
In addition to the four-part BBC Two series, a curated collection of landmark concerts and documentaries will be available on BBC iPlayer this summer. Read more here.
