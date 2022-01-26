Beartooth, Motionless In White and Stray From The Path Tour Postponed

Beartooth have announced that they have postponed their UK and headlining tour with Motionless In White and Stray From The Path until March of next year due to the pandemic restrictions.
The band had this to say, "For us, there's nothing worse than having to write a statement like this - but due to ongoing COVID 19 restrictions, we have made the painful decision to reschedule our UK/EU tour dates.
We had planned our biggest and best show to date, and we still look forward to bringing that same energy to you all in 2023. We are just as frustrated as you are, but all original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates - and we promise that your patience and understanding will be rewarded.
"We have also added a couple of new dates to the tour in some cities we weren't able to visit previously. More good news: we are already announced for a handful of European festivals in June.
"Over the next two weeks we will announce some more festivals and headline shows. So we will see many of you this summer! Thank you all so much for your support."
The new dates will kick off in Frankfurt on March 9th, 2023 and will wrap up on April 1st in Berlin. See the rescheduled dates below:
09/03 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
10/03 Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
11/03 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
12/03 Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
14/03 Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
17/03 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
18/03 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
19/03 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
21/03 Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
23/03 Cologne, Germany - Palladium
24/03 Munich, Germany - Zenith
25/03 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
28/03 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
29/03 Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
30/03 Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
31/03 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
01/04 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
