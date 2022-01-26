Beartooth, Motionless In White and Stray From The Path Tour Postponed

Rescheduled tour poster

Beartooth have announced that they have postponed their UK and headlining tour with Motionless In White and Stray From The Path until March of next year due to the pandemic restrictions.

The band had this to say, "For us, there's nothing worse than having to write a statement like this - but due to ongoing COVID 19 restrictions, we have made the painful decision to reschedule our UK/EU tour dates.

We had planned our biggest and best show to date, and we still look forward to bringing that same energy to you all in 2023. We are just as frustrated as you are, but all original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates - and we promise that your patience and understanding will be rewarded.

"We have also added a couple of new dates to the tour in some cities we weren't able to visit previously. More good news: we are already announced for a handful of European festivals in June.

"Over the next two weeks we will announce some more festivals and headline shows. So we will see many of you this summer! Thank you all so much for your support."

The new dates will kick off in Frankfurt on March 9th, 2023 and will wrap up on April 1st in Berlin. See the rescheduled dates below:

09/03 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

10/03 Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

11/03 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

12/03 Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

14/03 Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

17/03 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

18/03 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19/03 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

21/03 Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

23/03 Cologne, Germany - Palladium

24/03 Munich, Germany - Zenith

25/03 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

28/03 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

29/03 Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

30/03 Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

31/03 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

01/04 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

Related Stories

Beartooth Release 'Skin' Video

Beartooth Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Beartooth Stream New Song 'Hell Of It'

Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video

News > Beartooth