Beartooth Deliver 'Sunshine' With New Single

(Atom Splitter) Beartooth - Caleb Shomo, vocals; Zach Huston, guitars; Will Deely, guitars; Oshie Bichar, bass; and Connor Denis, drums - have just unleashed their new single "Sunshine!" and it has all the hallmarks of your favorite Beartooth bangers - cranked up to 11.

There's a supremely catchy, anthemic singalong chorus and a tectonic plate-shifting breakdown that will have you pumping your fist in the air. Say hello to your feel good hit of the summer, courtesy of the 'Tooth!

"'Sunshine!' is about a lot of things, the most obvious being seasonal depression," says Shomo. "It's always been prevalent in my life but as I grow older, it gets more intense. This song is also about moving on from the dark place I was in during 2020-2021. At the end of the day, life should be enjoyed and a Beartooth song doesn't always have to be miserable."

In other Beartooth news, the band was recently nominated for a Libera Award for "Best Heavy Record" for the 2022 hit single "Riptide," which has garnered over 20 million streams to date. They also wrapped an 18-date, sold-out tour in the UK and Europe, where they headlined some of their biggest shows to date, including the iconic Wembley Arena. It marked the band's most successful overseas run its history so far!

Beartooth will next embark on a 38-date U.S. co-headline tour alongside Trivium, which includes a triumphant return home at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH. The band will follow the co-headliner with trips to Australia and Europe, while concluding 2023 with an appearance at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA.

TRIVIUM + BEARTOOTH ON TOUR:

WITH MALEVOLENCE + ARCHETYPES COLLIDE:

4/21 - Tampa, FL - 98RockFest*

4/22 - Orlando, FL - Earth Day Birthday*

4/23 - St. Augustine, FL - Planet Band Camp*

4/28 - Newark, NJ - Rock The Rock Fest*

4/29 - Worcester, MA - The Big Gig*

5/1 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

5/3 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

5/4 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest*

5/6 - St. Paul, MN - Twin City Takeover*

5/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

5/9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

5/10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

5/13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

5/14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

5/16 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (Trivium Only)

5/20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5/25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Beartooth Only)

5/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5/27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium Only)

5/28 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

5/30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

5/31 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

6/2 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

6/3 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

6/4 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

6/6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

6/7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

6/9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

6/10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

6/11 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

6/12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

6/14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

6/15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

* Festival Dates with Beartooth Only

