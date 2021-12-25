Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed 2021 In Review

Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed was a top 21 story from August 2021: A new feature length documentary about Led Zeppelin by director Bernard MacMahon has been completed and will be entitled, "Becoming Led Zeppelin", according to Variety.

The film was originally announced in 2019 and marked the first time that Zeppelin stars Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones participated in a documentary project.

MacMahon had this to say, "Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made. The band's meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told."

The movie will include brand new interviews with the surviving members, as well as archival interview footage with late drummer John Bonham.

