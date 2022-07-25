.

Becoming The Archetype Reveal 'The Remnant' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-25-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Becoming The Archetype Album art
Album art

Becoming The Archetype have shared a music video for their new single, "The Remnant". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Children of the Great Extinction", which will be released on August 26th and features the return of vocalist Jason Wisdom.

"'The Remnant' is a very important track for me as a lynchpin of the story on this album," explains Wisdom. "Not only is it one of the heaviest and grooviest songs on the record, but it was the first lyrical piece I wrote for the album and launched the whole idea for the concept.

"It also bears the original name of the band -we were called 'The Remnant' before we changed it to Becoming the Archetype. So the song is symbolically a way of tying everything back together with the whole history of the band."

Seth Hecox said of the album, "Thematically, it reflects the reality of our current humanitarian situation. Existential dread pervades our existence. People have experience with real monsters in addition to facing our own mortality. These things are evident not only in metal culture, but greater culture as well. We touch upon all of this as well as the possibility of redemption and salvation from those terrors." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Becoming The Archetype Reveal 'The Remnant' Video

Becoming The Archetype Share First Song From Comeback Album

Becoming The Archetype Music and Merch

News > Becoming The Archetype

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing New Double Album This Fall- Aerosmith Opening Their Vaults For 50 Years Live! Video Series- more

Corey Taylor Addresses End Of Slipknot Rumor- Steve Morse Leaves Deep Purple To Care For Wife in Cancer Battle- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Toni Iommi For 'Degradation Rules'- Megadeth Recruit Ice-T For 'Night Stalkers: Chapter II' Video- more

Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more

Slipknot Share 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)' To Announce New Album- Dope To Offer Free Downloads Of New Album- Queen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 10: Punk Rockers and Pop Stars

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night

Latest News

Stevie Nicks Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Becoming The Archetype Reveal 'The Remnant' Video

Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. Tour

Blacktop Mojo Recruit Dylan Wheeler For Audioslave Cover

Kenny Chesney Rocks Over 50K Fans At SoFi

Metallica Rocks 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' At Mad Cool Festival

Video Premiere: Brian Woodbury's 'We Are The Sun'

Singled Out: Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber's By Your Side