Becoming The Archetype Share First Song From Comeback Album

Becoming The Archetype have shared a video for their new single "The Lost Colony", which comes from the band's first album since 2012's "I AM".

The new album will be entitled "Children of the Great Extinction" and it is set to be released on August 26th. The record also marks the return of Jason Wisdom on vocals.

He had this to say, "The task of creating a new album after 10-plus years away from the band felt very daunting for me, to say the least. It's not a matter of creating new music. I've written and released more than 50 songs in the past decade with other projects. The real difficult part was the idea of trying to recapture the true spirit of Becoming the Archetype.

"Nostalgic fans have expectations that are impossible to meet. Those of us in the band have unique life stories that we bring to the table after all of this time apart - we have grown in different ways as people and creatively. So when we finally set out to accomplish this 'comeback' album, we all agreed that this needs to feel like what people remember when they think of BtA. Other than that, we just did like we always used to - we chased the sounds we like.

"We hope that old fans will listen and feel like they're visiting an old friend after many years. At the same time, we hope that new fans will discover something that is fresh and feels current." Watch the video below:

