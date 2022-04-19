Behind The EP: Sunrise and Ammunition's Triangulum

EP Cover art

Psychedelic Rock band Sunrise and Ammunition just released their new EP, "Triangulum", and to celebrate they tell us about the effort:

They had this to share about the EP, "These songs are inspired by transcendence, whether that's transcending your physical location, the limits of your ego, or interpersonal problems. Music is the vehicle to transcend, and to let the imagination take us on a journey to the spaces beyond our normally limited self."

Sunrise and Ammunition have many elements floating around their primordial soup in a young world of sound. It is a sound that has lineage tracing back to progressive, experimental, and psychedelic music of all kinds. With no rigid boundaries it's a collective of porous minds, absorbing an eclectic sound pallet made accessible to kids of the internet age. The band formed just after its members finished intermediate school, and over the years they have developed a musical chemistry that borders on telepathy. Sunrise and Ammunition released their first EP, Aquarius, in 2010 and have focused on creating immersive sounds ever since, including their album, Tesseract, produced by Jesse Cannon at Found Soundation. The combination of these three childhood friends' creativity creates a whole larger than the sum of its parts.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the EP, stream it in full here

Related Stories

News > Sunrise and Ammunition