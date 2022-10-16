Ben Kweller Shares Cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Today'

Ben Kweller has shared his cover of the Smashing Pumpkins' "Today," which was recorded while on tour with The Strokes in 2003 and is the first single from his forthcoming "Sha Sha" deluxe reissue.
Kweller is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, "Sha Sha", with the deluxe reissue early next year that will be presented as a triple vinyl LP package.
The reissue will include the original album, as well as 22 demos, b-sides, live recordings and other previously unreleased rarieties, in a quardruple gatefold cover that will feature 75 archival photo and liner notes from Kweller.
Check out the cover of "Today" below:
