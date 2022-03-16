Beth Hart Adds Dates To Her UK Tour

Beth Hart has added four additional dates to her UK spring tour that is set to take place next March. The news comes as Hart just released her "A Tribute To Led Zeppelin" album.

The new dates include Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (Tuesday 7 March), Sheffield City Hall (Saturday 11 March), Manchester Bridgwater Hall (Monday 13 March) and Brighton Dome (Tuesday 21 March).

Tickets for the previous rescheduled March 2023 concerts remain valid and these include Birmingham Symphony Hall (Thursday 9 March), Newcastle City Hall (Wednesday 15 March), London Palladium special solo show (Friday 17 March) London Palladium full-band show (Saturday 18 March).

