.

Beth Hart Adds Dates To Her UK Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Beth Hart Tour poster
Tour poster

Beth Hart has added four additional dates to her UK spring tour that is set to take place next March. The news comes as Hart just released her "A Tribute To Led Zeppelin" album.

The new dates include Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (Tuesday 7 March), Sheffield City Hall (Saturday 11 March), Manchester Bridgwater Hall (Monday 13 March) and Brighton Dome (Tuesday 21 March).

Tickets for the previous rescheduled March 2023 concerts remain valid and these include Birmingham Symphony Hall (Thursday 9 March), Newcastle City Hall (Wednesday 15 March), London Palladium special solo show (Friday 17 March) London Palladium full-band show (Saturday 18 March).

Related Stories


Beth Hart Adds Dates To Her UK Tour

Led Zeppelin's 'Black Dog' Reinterpreted By Beth Hart

Beth Hart And Fans Put Together 'No Place Like Home' Video

News > Beth Hart

advertisement
Day In Rock

Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more

Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more

advertisement
Reviews

MorleyView Genevieve Racette

Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago

Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago