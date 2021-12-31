Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Pulls Out Of Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve TV Special

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shared via social media that he has decided to cancel his appearance on Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve television special.
The New Year's Eve special will be broadcast from Miami on NBC and is being hosted by Cyrus and Pete Davidson, but will no longer include Armstong after he was recently exposed to COVID-19.
He broke the news to fans via Instagram. He wrote, "After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID. I've tested negative, but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year's Eve Party out of caution. Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!"
