A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel 'Free and Weightless' With New Song

Video still

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has shared his brand new single "Free and Weightless". The track comes from the multi-instrumentalist's debut solo album, "What Normal Was", which will be released on June 10th.

Billy had this to say about the new single, "'Free and Weightless' stood on its own as an instrumental demo for a year before I cracked the code on the vocals.

"It was built out of a rolling collage of loops, which isn't something I would normally do. Thematically, everything on this record is pointed at personal relationships.

"The songs are a combination of a few conversations happening in a split-screen point-of-view. No one story is ever completely singular. It's like patchwork." Stream the song

Related Stories

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Releases 'Poison Flowers' Video

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Delivers 'Poison Flowers'

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Announces Debut Solo Show and Single

News > Billy Howerdel