Billy Idol Expands South American Tour

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has expanded a fall tour of South America. The rocker has added a second date in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 13 and a September 15 event in Asuncion, Paraguay to the two-week series, which will open in Santiago, Chile on September 1.
Tickets are now on sale for all dates, which include a September 9 appearance at Rock In Rio and follow a run of US shows in August. Idol's return to the road follows news earlier this year that he pulled out of a North American tour with Journey after needing more time to recover from sinus infection surgery.
While announcing rescheduled fall UK/European tour dates in May, Idol updated fans on his status, saying "As many of you know, this year has dealt me some health challenges which are nearly but not quite resolved. While my recovery is almost complete, I have been given doctor's orders to stay off the road until August."
See the updated South American tour dates here.
