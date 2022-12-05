Billy Idol Shares Rescheduled The Roadside Tour Dates

(The Publicity Connection) Billy Idol has shared the news that he has rescheduled his The Roadside Tour 2022 with new dates now set for October 2022 with a different support act. All existing tickets are still valid for the revised dates.
Says Billy Idol: "As many of you know, this year has dealt me some health challenges which are nearly, but not quite resolved. While my recovery is almost complete, I have been given doctor's orders to stay off the road until August - and so it is with great frustration that we must reschedule the UK Tour for October of this year. Thank you for everyone's understanding and support. These shows will be worth the wait!"
Billy will come to the UK with new music and a stack of timeless classics. For his first appearances in the UK since 2018, Billy will play 6 Arena shows with the rescheduled dates listed below.
Supporting Billy Idol, and replacing The Go-Go's on the original dates, are very special guests Television including original frontman Tom Verlaine.
Says Billy Idol: "Sadly, The Go-Go's are no longer able to join us. I am thrilled to share that now opening all UK shows will be Television, one of my favourite bands from the original New York punk scene and an inspiration to me throughout my career. I will be honoured to share the stage with them and hope everyone will come early to enjoy their set!"
Thursday 13 October Manchester AO Arena
Monday 17 October Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 19 October London OVO Arena, Wembley
Friday 21 October Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sunday 23 October Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Tuesday 25 October Leeds First Direct Arena
