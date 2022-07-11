Billy Idol's UK Tour To Include Toyah and Television

Billy Idol has announced that Toyah will be joining him on his October UK dates of The Roadside Tour 2022, alongside very special guest, Television.

Idol's very special guests will be Television featuring Tom Verlaine and the band will be performing their seminal debut album "Marquee Moon" in full on the trek.

Billy will be heading out with some new music and a stack of timeless classics for his first appearances in the UK since 2018 and will play 6 Arena dates. Tickets are available from www.aegpresents.co.uk/billy-idol.

The ever-popular Toyah will bring an extra sense of fun to the tour. Alongside a flourishing acting career, Toyah carved out a successful musical career with three top ten UK hit singles in the 1980s and the Gold-selling album Anthem.

Billy had this to say about Toyah's addition to the tour, "We're looking forward to having Toyah join us in the UK. This is the final piece in what is going to be an epic show!"

Toyah added. "I am thrilled to be opening for Billy Idol on The Roadside Tour. Billy is an icon whose music has thrilled millions worldwide and continues to do so. Billy has created a style of rock that has gone on to inspire generation after generation. 'Rebel Yell, 'White Wedding' and 'Mony Mony' are up there with the all-time greats.

"I can't wait to start the tour and I am excited to be included in the fabulous line up alongside Television who made one of the first albums I ever bought."

Billy Idol The Roadside Tour 2022 dates:

Thursday 13 October Manchester AO Arena

Monday 17 October Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 19 October London The SSE Arena, Wembley

Friday 21 October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sunday 23 October Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tuesday 25 October Leeds First Direct Arena

