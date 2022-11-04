Black Mirrors Deliver 'Snake Oil' With New Video

Cover art Cover art

Black Mirrors have released a music video for their brand new single, "Snake Oil". The track comes from their new studio album, " Tomorrow Will Be Without Us".

They had this to say, "Snake Oil is one of the last songs we wrote for 'Tomorrow Will Be Without Us'. As soon as we started working on it, we could feel its great potential - it absolutely had to be on our second album! We can already tell you that it's the first track off our new record. It perfectly gives you an idea of the tone of our new album: raw and wild!

"The song is about being manipulated by someone... then realizing how stupid you've been not to notice the game they played to fool you. The idea behind the video was to combine the main theme of 'Tomorrow Will Be Without Us" with the manipulation story of the song, so Marcella started to think of this girl being in a psychiatric hospital room, stuck, unable to see anything. Increasingly, she becomes the carrier of some important information that you get to see at the very end of the video."

Related Stories

News > Black Mirrors