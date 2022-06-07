Black Star Riders Deliver Better Than Saturday Night Video

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are streaming a video for "Better Than Saturday Night", as the first preview to their forthcoming album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise."
Featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott on backing vocals, the tune is the lead track from the band's fifth album, which was recorded in the autumn of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge, CA and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, OR with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.
"'Better Than Saturday Night'" is a feel-good, uplifting tune about staying strong in the face of adversity, being true to yourself, and the power of positivity," says Ricky Warwick. "I wrote it for my kids, but subliminally I think I also wrote it for myself and everyone for those days when we need to find a little bit of extra strength. We wanted to reflect the positivity, power, attitude and strength to endure sentiment in the lyrics of the song. And no better way to do that than Black Star Riders rockin' out with the Los Angeles Roller Derby Dolls."
Due January 20, 2023, "Wrong Side Of Paradise" features the lineup of Warwick, bassist Robert Crane, guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Zak St. John, and marks the group's first studio set since the 2021 departure of guitarist Scott Gorham, who led the band through a transition from Thin Lizzy to Black Star Riders in 2012.
In addition to the new record, Black Star Riders will mark its release on a 10th anniversary UK tour next February - with tickets going on sale Thursday, June 9.
Check out the tour dates and watch the new video here.
Black Star Riders Have Finished Recording New Album
Scott Gorham Details Black Star Riders Exit And Thin Lizzy Relaunch
Scott Gorham Leaves Black Star Riders To Relaunch Thin Lizzy
Ricky Warwick Postpones Spring Solo Tour To 2022
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury
Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years At Tour Launch
Journey Share New Song 'Don't Give Up On Us'
Def Leppard Top US Hard Rock Charts With Diamond Star Halos
Halestorm, The Warning and New Years Day Announce Fall Tour
Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Shows Due To Covid-19
Black Star Riders Deliver Better Than Saturday Night Video
Singled Out: Of Virtue's Hypocrite