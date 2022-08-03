Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills Expand Tour

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills have announced that they are expanding their Trinity Of Terror triple headline tour with a brand new fall leg.

The new North American leg will include special guests Atreyu and it set to kick off on Halloween (October 31st) at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, with additional dates still to be announced.

Like the first two legs, the trek will feature Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White alternating the headline spot. Tickets will go on sale for the new dates this Friday, August 5th at 10:00am local time. See the new leg details below:

October 31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

November 1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

November 05 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

November 07 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

November 08 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

November 10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

November 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

November 13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

November 15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

November 17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena

November 18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

November 21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

November 22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory

November 23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

November 27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater

November 29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

December 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

December 12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

