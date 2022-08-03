Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills Expand Tour

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills have announced that they are expanding their Trinity Of Terror triple headline tour with a brand new fall leg.
The new North American leg will include special guests Atreyu and it set to kick off on Halloween (October 31st) at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, with additional dates still to be announced.
Like the first two legs, the trek will feature Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White alternating the headline spot. Tickets will go on sale for the new dates this Friday, August 5th at 10:00am local time. See the new leg details below:
October 31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
November 1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center
November 05 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
November 07 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
November 08 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
November 10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
November 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
November 13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
November 15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
November 17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena
November 18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
November 19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
November 21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
November 22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory
November 23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden
November 26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
November 27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater
November 29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
December 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
December 12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
