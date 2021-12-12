Blacklite District Shares 'Clear Skies' Video

Blacklite District, aka South Dakota rocker Kyle Pfeiffer, has released a music video for his new track "Clear Skies". The song is the second single from his forthcoming album, "1990", that is set to hit stores on New Year's Eve.
Kyle had this to say, "Clear Skies has been a long time coming for me. The song itself dives into my perspective of traumatic events I've experienced in life, and how that changes over time.
"The song really came to life in the form of the music video, which was shot and directed by Clinton Cunanan / Mirage M'hall LLC, with additional production from Red Stop Productions in Wisconsin. It was an amazing experience and the end result shows it." Watch the video below:
Blacklite District Delivers 'Gotta Get Out of Here' Video
Blacklite District Shares 'Gotta Get Outta Here' Video
Blacklite District Releases Minecraft Themed 'Falling' Video
Rob Shiner Releases 'Just Paranoid' Video Featuring Blacklite District
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more
The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour