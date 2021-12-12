.

Blacklite District Shares 'Clear Skies' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 12-12-2021

Cover art

Blacklite District, aka South Dakota rocker Kyle Pfeiffer, has released a music video for his new track "Clear Skies". The song is the second single from his forthcoming album, "1990", that is set to hit stores on New Year's Eve.

Kyle had this to say, "Clear Skies has been a long time coming for me. The song itself dives into my perspective of traumatic events I've experienced in life, and how that changes over time.

"The song really came to life in the form of the music video, which was shot and directed by Clinton Cunanan / Mirage M'hall LLC, with additional production from Red Stop Productions in Wisconsin. It was an amazing experience and the end result shows it." Watch the video below:

