Blacklite District Releases Cold As Ice XL Video

(Industry Works 2) Blacklite District (Kyle Pfeiffer) has released the music video today for a new recording of his 2018 hit "Cold As Ice," titled "Cold As Ice XL". This revamped release follows the commercial success of the original single (100+ million streams, #35 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart).
From basement demo to Nashville recording studio, Blacklite District partnered with multi-platinum producer Brett Hestla, elevating the single to new heights. Similarly, for the new video Blacklite District has tapped his touring bassist Clinton Cunanan to direct the music video for "Cold As Ice XL" featuring a live performance from Blacklite District featuring the touring line up of Kyle Pfeiffer (vocals), Justin Sundlin (Guitar), Graham Spillman (Drums) and Clinton Cunanan (Bass), that fans can see on The XL Tour this Spring. This new video follows the success of the original video of "Cold as Ice" that featured a Minecraft-theme, which went viral propelled Blacklite District to the forefront of the digital space with over 75 million views.
When asked about the video for "Cold As Ice XL", Blacklite District said "This is hands down my favorite music video of my career so far, because of what it represents. It represents the future in terms of the band being a live band. It represents letting the past go. It shows that you can get past the trauma of your life and come out the other side swinging for the fences. Clinton Cunanan directed and edited the video. He and I have made many visuals over the years, and every time we work on a project, the vibe gets deeper and the inspirations is always there. It's also the first video to feature original drummer Graham Spillman, and my new guitarist Justin Sundlin."
