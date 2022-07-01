.

blacktoothed Deliver 'Tidal Wave'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-01-2022

blacktoothed Single art
Single art

blacktoothed have shared their brand new single, "Tidal Wave". The track comes from the Leipzig-based rocker's forthcoming debut album,
JULI," which arrives July 29th.

They had this to say about the new single, "'Tidal Wave' is definitely our favourite track of the whole album, because of its fresh vibe, despite the rather heavy lyrical theme.

They said of the album, "Recording JULI was a funny 'three-way experience,' involving three different recording sessions over the course of two years, changing band members, finally getting the flow in our songwriting process and of course lots of bad jokes, and food with our producing team - cheers! To sum it up, we might finally know what we are doing musically.

"With JULI, our main concern is to create awareness to the fact that we carry a lot of potential in ourselves to change the lives of our loved ones for the worse, but at the same time to recognize how we might be able to help those affected." Stream the new song below:

