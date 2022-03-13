blacktoothed Recruit Kassim Auale For 'Pulse'

blacktoothed have released a video for their new single "Pulse," which features guest vocals from Kassim Auale (ex-Alazka) and comes from their just announced debut album, "JULI" (due July 29th).
Frontman Hendrik had the following to say about the brand new track, "'Pulse' was the perfect single - long before we knew we were even writing an album"
Guitarist Matti added, "Working with Kassim felt like the perfect choice, considering just the soul and heart he puts into his voice, so we love the way it vibes with the whole story of the song," adds.
The band had this to say about their upcoming album, "Recording JULI was a funny 'three-way experience,' involving three different recording sessions over the course of two years, changing band members, finally getting the flow in our songwriting process and of course lots of bad jokes, and food with our producing team - cheers! To sum it up, we might finally know what we are doing musically.
"With JULI, our main concern is to create awareness to the fact that we carry a lot of potential in ourselves to change the lives of our loved ones for the worse, but at the same time to recognize how we might be able to help those affected."
