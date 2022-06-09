.

Blacktop Mojo Get Animated for Darlin I Won't Tell Video

06-09-2022

Blacktop Mojo Photo courtesy TAG
Photo courtesy TAG

(TAG) Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo have released their second animated video for their two part compilation series, "Darlin I Won't Tell", which was preceded by "Jealousy / Make Believe" in April.

Created by frontman Matt James and bassist Catt Murtis on the porch of the band's house in Palestine, TX, with an acoustic guitar, "Darlin I Won't Tell" unfolded in Nashville with the help of producer Philip Mosley.

They had this to say, "From our fourth record, 'Jealousy/Make Believe' and 'Darlin I Won't Tell' are sort of a concept album within the album. The three songs flow together as a singular narrative and we wanted to create a striking visual to convey the story.

"We decided to do something cool that we've never done before and make a 3 song animated video to tell this story of heartbreak, murder, and deception." Watch the video below:

