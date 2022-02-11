Blacktop Mojo Give 'My Girl' A Rock Makeover

My Girl cover art

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo have announced their bluesy rock take on the immortal 1965 hit "My Girl" from Motown legends The Temptations.

Matt James had this to say, "We all know this song. It's a song that comes on the radio or starts playing in the background as you're in the grocery store and immediately you begin to hum along and have visions of the new girl you're falling head over heels for, and you feel all the warm fuzzy feelings she gives you, welling up inside.

"Our version of the song is when you fast forward into that relationship with the same girl that gave you all that warmth and sunshine, but she's up and left you and taken the 'Month of May' with her."

The band added, "We love the original tune. Everyone grew up listening to it. There's definitely something special about Motown and that era of music and there's a reason why artists like the Temptations have stood the test of time.

"However, when you're having a bad day, or maybe having it out with your lady, and a song like 'My Girl' comes on, while nine times out of ten it'll cheer you up, sometimes you just don't want to hear a happy love song. Sometimes you're in the 'Lonely Hearts Club' instead, and that's where our version comes in."

The single will be released to digital retailers and streaming services on February 25, 2022, but you can check it out on Valentine's Day on YouTube.

Related Stories

Blacktop Mojo Release 'Strike Me' Video

Blacktop Mojo Release 'Signal's Gone' Video

Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Acoustic Storytellers Concert

Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert

News > Blacktop Mojo