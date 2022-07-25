Blacktop Mojo Recruit Dylan Wheeler For Audioslave Cover

Photo courtesy TAG

Blacktop Mojo teamed with fellow Texan Dylan Wheeler for a special cover of Audioslave's "Getaway Car" that was inspired during the band's 2022 tour.

Frontman Matt James had this to say, "We teamed up with our buddy Dylan Wheeler to honor a mutual hero of ours on his birthday with a rendition of one of our favorite songs he ever made. Chris Cornell has inspired and will continue to inspire so many long after we're all gone. "

The band added, "Dylan and Nathan were talking on the phone as we were rolling down the road on our spring tour and got to chatting about Chris Cornell. Dylan said, 'Dude we should do 'Getaway Car' together.'

"Nathan responded saying 'Dude! We just started messing around with throwing that song in our set.' We booked the studio right then and made it happen when we got back from the tour." Stream the song below:

