Blacktop Mojo Release 'Strike Me' Video

Strike Me single art

Blacktop Mojo have released a music video for their latest single, "Strike Me." The track features background guest vocals from the McCrary Sisters.

They said of the track, "The song is a sardonic answer to living through the great many turmoils we've all dealt with, especially in the last two years. It's essentially us observing the world around us and exclaiming, 'I'm coming, Elizabeth!' to quote the late, great Redd Foxx."

Matt James also had this to say, "'Strike Me' was recorded in our sessions for our self-titled album (released in 2021) at Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN.

"And we had the privilege to add the background singing of the world famous McCrary Sisters on the track, who were an honor to work with. It was our first time bringing in outside background singing." Watch the video below:

- MATT JAMES

