Blacktop Mojo Unplug For The Temptation's 'My Girl'

Video still

Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo has released a live video of an unplugged performance of their cover of The Temptation's classic "My Girl", following the release of the cover as a single on Valentine's Day.

Matt James had this to say about the new video, "We wanted to play the song live in a place where you could really feel the dilapidation of a broken heart.

"We snuck into this old church here in Palestine and the natural reverb in the room was incredible. The cracked stained glass and paint peeling from the walls of a place that was once so magnificent was definitely reminiscent of a love that had been lost." -

The band said of the cover, "We love the original tune. Everyone grew up listening to it. There's definitely something special about Motown and that era of music and there's a reason why artists like the Temptations have stood the test of time.

"However when you're having a bad day, or maybe having it out with your lady, and a song like 'My Girl' comes on, while nine times out of ten it'll cheer you up, sometimes you just don't want to hear a happy love song. Sometimes you're in the 'Lonely Hearts Club' instead, and that's where our version comes in." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Blacktop Mojo Give 'My Girl' A Rock Makeover

Blacktop Mojo Release 'Strike Me' Video

Blacktop Mojo Release 'Signal's Gone' Video

Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Acoustic Storytellers Concert

News > Blacktop Mojo