Blacktop Mojo Unplug For The Temptation's 'My Girl'

Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo has released a live video of an unplugged performance of their cover of The Temptation's classic "My Girl", following the release of the cover as a single on Valentine's Day.
Matt James had this to say about the new video, "We wanted to play the song live in a place where you could really feel the dilapidation of a broken heart.
"We snuck into this old church here in Palestine and the natural reverb in the room was incredible. The cracked stained glass and paint peeling from the walls of a place that was once so magnificent was definitely reminiscent of a love that had been lost." -
The band said of the cover, "We love the original tune. Everyone grew up listening to it. There's definitely something special about Motown and that era of music and there's a reason why artists like the Temptations have stood the test of time.
"However when you're having a bad day, or maybe having it out with your lady, and a song like 'My Girl' comes on, while nine times out of ten it'll cheer you up, sometimes you just don't want to hear a happy love song. Sometimes you're in the 'Lonely Hearts Club' instead, and that's where our version comes in." Watch the video below:
Blacktop Mojo Give 'My Girl' A Rock Makeover
Blacktop Mojo Release 'Strike Me' Video
Blacktop Mojo Release 'Signal's Gone' Video
Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Acoustic Storytellers Concert
Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Going Down Under This Fall- ZZ Top 'Raw' Album and Tour- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more
Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss