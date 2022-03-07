.

Blacktop Mojo Unplug For The Temptation's 'My Girl'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-06-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Blacktop Mojo Video still
Video still

Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo has released a live video of an unplugged performance of their cover of The Temptation's classic "My Girl", following the release of the cover as a single on Valentine's Day.

Matt James had this to say about the new video, "We wanted to play the song live in a place where you could really feel the dilapidation of a broken heart.

"We snuck into this old church here in Palestine and the natural reverb in the room was incredible. The cracked stained glass and paint peeling from the walls of a place that was once so magnificent was definitely reminiscent of a love that had been lost." -

The band said of the cover, "We love the original tune. Everyone grew up listening to it. There's definitely something special about Motown and that era of music and there's a reason why artists like the Temptations have stood the test of time.

"However when you're having a bad day, or maybe having it out with your lady, and a song like 'My Girl' comes on, while nine times out of ten it'll cheer you up, sometimes you just don't want to hear a happy love song. Sometimes you're in the 'Lonely Hearts Club' instead, and that's where our version comes in." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Blacktop Mojo Unplug For The Temptation's 'My Girl'

Blacktop Mojo Give 'My Girl' A Rock Makeover

Blacktop Mojo Release 'Strike Me' Video

Blacktop Mojo Release 'Signal's Gone' Video

Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Acoustic Storytellers Concert

News > Blacktop Mojo

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Going Down Under This Fall- ZZ Top 'Raw' Album and Tour- more

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more

Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more

advertisement
Reviews

Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4

Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago

Scorpions - Rock Believer

Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss