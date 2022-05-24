.

Bleeding Through Return With First New Song In 4 Years

Keavin Wiggins | 05-24-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bleeding Through Single art
Single art

Bleeding Through have released a brand new single called "Rage" that is the band's first new music in four years and comes ahead of the band's forthcoming performances at So What?! Music Festival, Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Furness Fest.

Frontman Brandan Schieppati had this to say about the new track, "Screaming into a microphone and playing music with my friends after 20 plus years and after a pandemic seemed like an impossibility. Low and behold here we are creating music again.

"Personally the last few years has been a total mental battle. This music is my weapon against doubt and depression. The song 'Rage' was created with the anger and frustration built up over the last few years. This song is us joining the fight to have music heal a struggling world.

"'Rage' is the sound of 20 plus years as a band and years of built up aggression. No bullsh*t. Straight up Bleeding Through." Watch the visualizer and see their festival appearance details below:

Festival dates:
May 27 - Dallas, TX - So What?! Music Festival @ Choctaw Stadium
Sept 8-11th - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ Virginia International Raceway
Sept 24 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

Related Stories
Bleeding Through Return With First New Song In 4 Years

News > Bleeding Through

advertisement
Day In Rock

Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates- Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season- Def Leppard- more

Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid- Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura- Sammy Hagar Rocks Led Zeppelin Classic- more

Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more

Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois

Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix

On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition

Box Sets: Popul Vuh

Latest News

Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates

Kurt Cobain's Smells Like Teen Spirit Guitar Sells For $4.5 Million At Auction

Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season

Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

Metallica Share For Whom The Bell Tolls from Sao Paulo Show

Counterpunch Deliver Judgement Day

Evanescence Announce New Band Lineup

Parkway Drive Taking A Break For Mental Health Reasons