Blind Guardian To Unleash The God Machine

Blind Guardian have shared a music video for their new song "Blood Of The Elves" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, "The God Machine", on September 2nd.
Hansi Kursch had this to say about the new song, "'Blood Of The Elves' features a pretty heavy side that the avid fan of Blind Guardian hopefully enjoys well. More than well, I'd guess.
"Instrumentally, the track has some kind of an early 90s appeal that blends well into the vocal parts of the opera/twist era, and catapults both epochs into a new era for the band. A perfect hybrid. The chorus has some very strong sing-along vibes, despite its complexity. What else do you need?
"Inspired by 'The Witcher' computer game series, the lyrics even reinforce the power of this banger and the clip by Dirk Behlau fits perfectly to the whole setting. Let me tell you: 'The God Machine' has even more to offer. And that's no promise - that's the ultimate truth. Stay tuned."
A distant mechanical sound is approaching from afar, heralding the arrival of exciting new happenings - casting fore-shadows on the date of September 2nd. This is the day that metal legends Blind Guardian will release their eleventh studio album 'The God Machine' via Nuclear Blast, a new monument to their outstanding career.
Kursch said of the album, "We didn't want to rehash our qualities from 1995, but didn't want to continue down this complex path forever either. 'The God Machine' is a new beginning for us. We've set a new course and gone back to certain things that we've neglected a bit on the last few albums." Watch the video below:
Blind Guardian Reveal 'Secrets Of The American Gods'
Blind Guardian Premiere 'Deliver Us From Evil' Video
Blind Guardian To 'Deliver Us From Evil' Next Month
Blind Guardian Rock Slade's Christmas Classic In New Video
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'- Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch- Kenny Chesney- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of Gimme Shelter- Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video- more
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite At Creatures Fest
The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment
Bruce Springsteen Expands 2023 Tour Plans
Metallica Perform Death Magnetic Rarity In Brazil
Jimi Hendrix To Receive Rare Historical Honor
Falling In Reverse Premiere 'Voices In My Head' Video
Robert Plant Revisits 'Please Read The Letter' On Digging Deep
David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Two Reissues