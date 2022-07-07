Blur's Dave Rowntree Delivers Debut Solo Song 'London Bridge'

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has released a music video for his debut solo single, "London Bridge", which is the first taste of a new project that he is releasing via Cooking Vinyl.
"London Bridge" was produced with Leo Abrahams (Wild Beasts, Brian Eno, Ghostpoet) and Rowntree had this to say about the release, "I'm really excited to release my first single as a solo artist.
"It's from a body of work that I've been putting together over the last couple of years, and I'm humbled to be releasing it on the legendary Cooking Vinyl label."
He said of the song, "When i lived in London things just started happening when I was near London Bridge, going over London Bridge on the bus, or on the tube going underneath London Bridge.
"I would just notice events occurring, or have life changing thoughts, make decisions and it was slightly unsettling." I had to confront my London Bridge demons."
Watch the creative video for the track that was made by the French design trio Cauboyz, below:
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- Carlos Santana Reschedules Show Following Onstage Collapse- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues
Carlos Santana Reschedules Show Following Onstage Collapse
Norma Jean Reveal Spearmint Revolt Video
Blur's Dave Rowntree Delivers Debut Solo Song 'London Bridge'
Singled Out: A-Z's The Machine Gunner
Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'
Hollywood Undead Take Fans To The City Of The Dead With New Video
Set It Off Announce Welcome to Elsewhere Tour Part 2