Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Devil's Island Video

Blur's Dave Rowntree has premiered a music video for his new single, "Devil's Island." The track comes his forthcoming debut solo album, Radio Songs, which will arrive on January 20th, 2023.
The video was directed by Guy Gotto and was shot on location in the UK, stretching from Hythe to Dungeness, Kent. Dave had this to say, "I was keen to work with Guy Gotto, who makes gorgeous and interesting video art. He visualized the song as a journey through a bleak but beautiful landscape.
"We decided to film along the narrow gauge railway from Hythe to Dungeness, which runs through some of the most desolate but dazzling landscape in the country.
"A vista of abandoned boats, lighthouses and drama. The drama reached fever pitch when we were thrown off the estate for not having a permit. A bleak end to a beautiful day." Watch the video below:
