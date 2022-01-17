Boris Premiere 'Beyond Good and Evil' Video

Japanese rockers Boris have premiered a music video their brand new single "Beyond Good and Evil". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "W", which will arrive this Friday, January 21st.
"Beyond Good and Evil" takes inspiration from the devastating past of Wata's hometown, Hiroshima. The band had this to say, "There is a vast magnitude in a huge mushroom cloud and in decaying ruins. We feel both the sadness and beauty of these things at the same time; that is who we are.
"This video was made from the perspective of a mushroom cloud. The album 'W' focuses on Wata 's vocals - and she is from Hiroshima." Watch the video below:
Boris Announce Two Special Live Releases
