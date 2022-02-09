Bowling For Soup Wanna Be Brad Pitt

Bowling For Soup have announced that they will be releasing a brand new single called "I Wanna Be Brad Pitt", on February 25th and frontman Jaret Reddick has explained the track.
Jaret shared, ""Everyone who knows me, knows I love Brad Pitt. I got this chorus in my head while driving one day, and really, the rest kinda just wrote itself.
"I wanted the song to be a thoughtful tribute and not sacrifice the homage by making fun of him or things in his life. So that's the direction I went and when it still got laughs from the band, I knew I had hit it out of the park." Fans can pre-save the track here.
Bowling For Soup Postpone Acoustic Tour Until Next Spring
Bowling For Soup Announce Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob Tour
Bowling For Soup Won't Surf The UK Until Next Year
Bowling For Soup Give 12 Days Of Christmas Pop Punk Makeover
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Going Solo- KISS Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- Misery Index's Bruce Greig Dead At 54- more
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds- Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video- more
Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL