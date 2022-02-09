.

Bowling For Soup Wanna Be Brad Pitt

Michael Angulia | 02-08-2022

Bowling For Soup Single art
Bowling For Soup have announced that they will be releasing a brand new single called "I Wanna Be Brad Pitt", on February 25th and frontman Jaret Reddick has explained the track.

Jaret shared, ""Everyone who knows me, knows I love Brad Pitt. I got this chorus in my head while driving one day, and really, the rest kinda just wrote itself.

"I wanted the song to be a thoughtful tribute and not sacrifice the homage by making fun of him or things in his life. So that's the direction I went and when it still got laughs from the band, I knew I had hit it out of the park." Fans can pre-save the track here.

