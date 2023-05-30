Boys Like Girls Announce Speaking Our Language Tour

(Live Nation) Boys Like Girls have announced their North America "Speaking Our Language Tour," presented by Emo Nite. The 30-date run, which kicks off on September 17, in Charlotte, NC, comes on heels of the release of "Blood and Sugar" (Fearless/Concord), the band's first new song since 2012.
Direct support for the entire tour will be State Champs, while Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set, and Max Bemis will also offer support at different shows. The much-anticipated North American run is being produced by Live Nation.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales (details below) beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official card of "The Speaking Our Language Tour." Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11 AM ET until Thursday, June 1 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The Artist presale begins today at 12 PM ET until Thursday, June 1 at 10 PM local time.
Tour dates (all with State Champs as direct support, see local listings for additional support)
September
17 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
19 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
27 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
October
1 -- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
4 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
6 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
14 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
16 - Minneapolis, MN -The Fillmore Minneapolis
18 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
19 -Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
22 -Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
24 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall Fenway
27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs
November
1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
