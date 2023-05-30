Boys Like Girls Announce Speaking Our Language Tour

(Live Nation) Boys Like Girls have announced their North America "Speaking Our Language Tour," presented by Emo Nite. The 30-date run, which kicks off on September 17, in Charlotte, NC, comes on heels of the release of "Blood and Sugar" (Fearless/Concord), the band's first new song since 2012.

Direct support for the entire tour will be State Champs, while Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set, and Max Bemis will also offer support at different shows. The much-anticipated North American run is being produced by Live Nation.



Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales (details below) beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of "The Speaking Our Language Tour." Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11 AM ET until Thursday, June 1 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The Artist presale begins today at 12 PM ET until Thursday, June 1 at 10 PM local time.



Tour dates (all with State Champs as direct support, see local listings for additional support)



September

17 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

19 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

27 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October

1 -- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

4 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

14 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

16 - Minneapolis, MN -The Fillmore Minneapolis

18 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

19 -Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

22 -Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

24 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall Fenway

27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs

November

1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

