Brant Bjork Shares New Song 'Trip On The Wire'

Album cover art

Kyuss icon Brant Bjork has shared his brand new single, "Trip On The Wire," to announced the release of his fourteenth studio album, "Bougainvillea Suite," this October 28th.

He had this to say about the album, "This is a bittersweet record for me. So much change in my life. Some stuff more positive than others. But it's always a blessing to be able to make a record and get the music out to the fans. This is the last record to be recorded in my Joshua Tree studio. I'm saying goodbye to an era and looking down the road toward new beginnings."

According to the announcement, "Bougainvillea Suite" was produced by Yosef Sanborn and Brant Bjork. It was engineered and mixed by Yosef Sanborn at The Rad Cabin in Joshua Tree, CA.

It features Ryan Gut on percussions and keys, and Nick Oliveri on backing vocals and lead guitar on "Bread For Butter". The artwork was created by Brant Bjork and Mario Lalli. It will be issued in various vinyl formats, CD and digital on October 28th. Stream the new song below:

