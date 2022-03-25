Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean Share New Collaboration

Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean have teamed up for their long-awaited collaboration on a song together. They have shared a lyric video for the track called "Rolex® On A Redneck."

The song was written by Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana and Taylor Phillips. Brantley had this to say, "Aldean was one of those guys coming up that I looked up to as he's a great song guy.

"Back in the day, he cut a couple songs of mine, 'My Kinda Party' and 'Dirt Road Anthem,' and he turned both of those into big ole hits, and I'll forever be thankful for that.

"Writing a song and having Aldean cut it is one thing, and that's something I'll always be thankful for and is a blessing in itself. But to be able to do a song with him, well, it's a whole other level."

Aldean added, "Brantley and I go way back. This song is just a straight up a banger - it's cool to be part of it with him."

Gilbert also shared this about the writing of the song, "We go on a writer's retreat every year southwest of Houston, Texas, and we do a little bit of hog hunting and write a bunch of songs. I was actually in the other room when this one started.

"Taylor Phillips called me over, and he, HARDY, Brock Berryhill and Randy Montana were in the bus writing 'Rolex® On A Redneck.' I put my two cents on it, and it was one of those songs that when you hear it for the first time, it's just fun.

"It's a little outside the box - it's a sound we haven't really done in a while, so it was really cool to be able to jump on it. We're super proud of it, and we just hope folks dig it." Watch the lyric video below:

