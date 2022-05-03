.

Brantley Gilbert And Jelly Roll Team For Son of the Dirty South Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Brantley Gilbert Tour poster
Tour poster

Brantley Gilbert has announced that he is teaming up with country rocker Jelly Roll for the Son of the Dirty South Tour that will feature special guest Pillbox Patti.

The 5-date tour is set to kick off on June 30th in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place and will wrap up on August 27th in Brandon, MS at the Brandon Amphitheater. Tickets for the trek will go on sale this this Friday, May 6 at 10am ET.

Gilbert had this to say, "I always look forward to being on the road and getting together with BG Nation, but I can say I'm especially excited to be heading out with my good friend Jelly Roll. We've got an incredible show in the works, and we're looking forward to seeing you this summer!"

Jelly Roll added, "Touring with Brantley has been on my dream list forever! He's one of my favorite artists, humans and fathers in the business. I expect these shows to be rowdy!" See the dates below:

June 30 Daily's Place Jacksonville, Fla.
July 1 Aaron Bessant Amphitheater Panama City Beach, Fla.
Aug. 25 Brooshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, La.
Aug. 26 BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, Miss.
Aug. 27 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.

Related Stories
Brantley Gilbert And Jelly Roll Team For Son of the Dirty South Tour

Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean Share New Collaboration

Brantley Gilbert Pays Tribute With 'Gone But Not Forgotten'

Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'

Brantley Gilbert Streams New Single 'Hard Days'

News > Brantley Gilbert

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne's Family Have Covid- Rammstein Announce Stadium Tour- Cancer Fight Eye-Opening Experience For Dave Mustaine- more

Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more

Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more

advertisement
Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour

Get To Know... THE DEV

Latest News

Randy Rhoads Recalls Early Days With Ozzy Osbourne

Sex Pistols Bio-Series Trailer Goes Online

Metallica Share Live Videos From Santiago Concert

Supergroup Valerian Sun Premiere 'The Burnout' Video

Sunsleeper Share New Song 'Currents'

Singled Out: Don't Panic's Time Machine

Ozzy Osbourne's Family Now Have Covid

Rammstein Announce Initial Dates For Stadium Tour