Brantley Gilbert And Jelly Roll Team For Son of the Dirty South Tour

Tour poster

Brantley Gilbert has announced that he is teaming up with country rocker Jelly Roll for the Son of the Dirty South Tour that will feature special guest Pillbox Patti.

The 5-date tour is set to kick off on June 30th in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place and will wrap up on August 27th in Brandon, MS at the Brandon Amphitheater. Tickets for the trek will go on sale this this Friday, May 6 at 10am ET.

Gilbert had this to say, "I always look forward to being on the road and getting together with BG Nation, but I can say I'm especially excited to be heading out with my good friend Jelly Roll. We've got an incredible show in the works, and we're looking forward to seeing you this summer!"



Jelly Roll added, "Touring with Brantley has been on my dream list forever! He's one of my favorite artists, humans and fathers in the business. I expect these shows to be rowdy!" See the dates below:

June 30 Daily's Place Jacksonville, Fla.

July 1 Aaron Bessant Amphitheater Panama City Beach, Fla.

Aug. 25 Brooshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, La.

Aug. 26 BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, Miss.

Aug. 27 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.

Related Stories

Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean Share New Collaboration

Brantley Gilbert Pays Tribute With 'Gone But Not Forgotten'

Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'

Brantley Gilbert Streams New Single 'Hard Days'

News > Brantley Gilbert