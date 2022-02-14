Breathe Atlantis 'Break The Silence' With New Video

Breathe Atlantis have premiered a music video for their new single "Break The Silence". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Overdrive", which will arrive on March 18th.

Guitarist Jan Euler had this to say about the song, "With 'Break the Silence,' we mercilessly reckon with our past. For us, the song is a catharsis of all the things inside of us that have held us back too many times, and it's a turning point from stagnation and passivity.

"In the past, we often got in our own way trying to express ourselves and we also let to many people tell us what to do. This has come to an end and the brutality and rawness of the song shows the inner struggle to finally break away from all the bad habits and speak for ourselves." Watch the video below:

