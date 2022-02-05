.

Bring Me The Horizon Share 'Moon Over Castle' From Gran Turismo 7

Keavin Wiggins | 02-05-2022

Bring Me The Horizon Soundtrack cover art
Soundtrack cover art

Bring Me The Horizon have released their instrumental version of "Moon Over Castle," from the forthcoming "Find Your Line (Official Music from Gran Turismo 7)".

The game soundtrack will be released on March 4th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and Columbia Records and Sony Interactive Entertainment have unveiled a visualizer that showcases the Willow Springs course of Gran Turismo 7 featuring "Moon Over Castle."

The soundtrack features original music inspired by the video game from Rosalia, Major Lazer, Nothing but Thieves, Fanatix, Kim Dracula, London Grammar, Jawsh685, Lous and the Yakuza, Lil Tjay and Disciples.

Find Your Line (Official Music from Gran Turismo 7) Tracklist


The FaNaTix: Vroom feat. Idris Elba, Davido, Koffee, Moelogo, Lil TJay
Bring Me The Horizon: Moon Over the Castle
Major Lazer: I Don't Care feat. Lous and the Yakuza
Nothing but Thieves: Life's Coming in Slow
Kim Dracula: Unstoppable
Rosalia: BIZCOCHITO
Disciples: Squad feat. GoldLink
London Grammar: Baby It's You (George Fitzgerald Remix)
Jawsh685: Drift

