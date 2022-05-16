Bring Me The Horizon Plot North American Tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour this fall that will feature support from Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain.
The band have also announced that they will be taking part in several music festivals during the trek including Louisville's Louder Than Life Festival, Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation, Sacramento's Aftershock Festival and Las Vegas's When We Were Young Festival.
The headline dates will be kicking off on September 24th in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center and will wrap up on October 20th in Denver, CO at the Fillmore Auditorium. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00AM local time.
Sep 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
Sep 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep 25 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena
Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sep 30 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena
Oct 01 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation
Oct 03 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Oct 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct 09 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena
Oct 15 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Oct 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct 20 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury
Bring Me The Horizon Plot North American Tour
Eternal Frequency Continue Video Trilogy With A.I.
Peach Pit Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Massive 50CD Al Stewart 'The Admiralty Lights' Box Set Coming
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Reunion Tour
Carrie Underwood Launching Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album