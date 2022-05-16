Bring Me The Horizon Plot North American Tour

Tour poster

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour this fall that will feature support from Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain.

The band have also announced that they will be taking part in several music festivals during the trek including Louisville's Louder Than Life Festival, Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation, Sacramento's Aftershock Festival and Las Vegas's When We Were Young Festival.

The headline dates will be kicking off on September 24th in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center and will wrap up on October 20th in Denver, CO at the Fillmore Auditorium. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00AM local time.

Sep 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sep 25 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena

Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sep 30 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

Oct 01 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation

Oct 03 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Oct 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct 09 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

Oct 15 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Oct 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 20 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

