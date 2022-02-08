Bruce Greig Of Misery Index Dead At 54

Misery Index shared the very sad news via social media Tuesday morning (Feb 8th) that former guitarist Bruce Greig (Dying Fetus, Fear of God) has passed away.

The band had this to say, "This is really hard to write. We are absolutely gutted to learn about the passing of Bruce Greig. As a member of the M.I. Family, He was a one of a kind riff master, and an overall infectiously positive dude...and we will miss him deeply.

"Bruce was the driving force behind the ever-influential Next Step Up, Together We Fall and Covenance, as well as District Heights Records (Stout, Sean Wells) and the defunct Bethany Recordings. In addition, Bruce's past band resume includes Misery Index, Dying Fetus, Fear of God, Voxhumana, Spine, and Desecration.

"A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, February 22 from 10-11 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

