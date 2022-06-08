Bruce Springsteen Jams With Coldplay In New Jersey

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen joined Coldplay for a pair of his songs during the band's June 5th concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and fan filmed video of the jams have been shared online.
As Rolling Stone notes, Springsteen was a surprise guest late in the show during the UK group's second night at the venue. "I have a tattoo on my arm, because this person is my hero," Chris Martin told the crowd. "Please welcome - I can't believe we get to say it - but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen."
"Like Chris says," added Springsteen, "he's had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I gotta sing it," as the lineup performed the title track to Springsteen's 2009 album, "Working On A Dream", before delivering a stripped-down version of his 1984 hit, "Dancing In The Dark", with Martin on piano and Springsteen on acoustic guitar.
Read more and watch video of Springsteen's guest appearance here.
Bruce Springsteen Expands 2023 Tour Plans
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce World Tour
Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'
Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Bruce Springsteen Previewed
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity
Coheed and Cambria Remove Dance Gavin Dance From Summer Tour
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Coldplay In New Jersey
Hollywood Undead Announce New Album 'Hotel Kalifornia'
Metallica Share Bottlerock Performance Of The Unforgiven
Alice Cooper Story Of The Songs TV Special Coming
Singled Out: Raygun Romance's Adore You