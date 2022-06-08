Bruce Springsteen Jams With Coldplay In New Jersey

Video still

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen joined Coldplay for a pair of his songs during the band's June 5th concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and fan filmed video of the jams have been shared online.

As Rolling Stone notes, Springsteen was a surprise guest late in the show during the UK group's second night at the venue. "I have a tattoo on my arm, because this person is my hero," Chris Martin told the crowd. "Please welcome - I can't believe we get to say it - but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen."

"Like Chris says," added Springsteen, "he's had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I gotta sing it," as the lineup performed the title track to Springsteen's 2009 album, "Working On A Dream", before delivering a stripped-down version of his 1984 hit, "Dancing In The Dark", with Martin on piano and Springsteen on acoustic guitar.

Read more and watch video of Springsteen's guest appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

