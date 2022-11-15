.

Bruce Springsteen Opens Tonight Show Residency With 1965 Soul Classic

Bruce Henne | 11-15-2022

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen opened his Tonight Show residency on November 14 with a performance of the 1965 Frank Wilson soul classic, "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)".

The series of appearances on the late night program this week is in support of the singer's newly-released covers album, "Only The Strong Survive", which features tracks from the catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more.

"I was trying to make a record that was centered around singing," Springsteen told Fallon in an interview session before the performance. "So I finally came around to the realization that the greatest vocal music is, of course, gospel music and then soul music."

"Only The Strong Survive" marks Springsteen's first studio album since 2020's "Letter To You", which debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries and earned a No. 2 spot on the US Billboard 200.

Watch videos of the late night interview and performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Bruce Springsteen Opens Tonight Show Residency With 1965 Soul Classic

