Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $500 Million

Bruce Henne | 12-17-2021

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his masters to Sony Music and his music publishing to Sony Music Publishing in a combined deal that sources tell Billboard is in the area of $500 million.

The New Jersey rocker has recorded for Sony's Columbia Records imprint for his entire 50-year career and, Billboard notes, like other top-selling 1970s and '80s stars, was granted ownership of his earlier albums as incentive to re-sign with the label in the late '80s and '90s as sales boomed during the CD explosion.

The Springsteen album catalog has racked up 65.5 million sales in the United States according to the RIAA website, led by the 15-times platinum 1984 set, "Born In The U.S.A."

Springsteen joins a growing list of high-profile artist to sell their catalog in recent years, including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham and Motley Crue, among others. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

