Bruce Springsteen Rocked 'Turn Back The Hands Of Time' On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen performed the 1970 soul classic, "Turn Back The Hands Of Time", on the second night of his residency on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Originally a US hit for R&B singer Tyrone Davis, the song is featured on Springsteen's new covers album, "Only The Strong Survive." Produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello and recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, the singer's 21st studio record features tracks from the catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more.

The November 15 episode followed an opening night interview and performance of the 1965 Frank Wilson soul classic, "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)", on Monday.

Watch video of the latest performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

