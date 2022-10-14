.

Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover Of Commodores Classic Nightshift

Bruce Henne | 10-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover Of Commodores Classic Nightshift
Album art

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing a video for his cover of The Commodores' 1985 classic, "Nightshift", ahead of its inclusion on the New Jersey rocker's forthcoming collection of soul covers entitled

Only The Strong Survive.

"An essential song selection in the early creation of Only The Strong Survive, the track inspired Springsteen, his producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret to christen themselves 'The Night Shift' while finishing this new record," according to the singer's camp. "Nightshift" was first recorded by The Commodores on Motown Records in 1985, serving as a tribute to late soul music heroes Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson just after they passed."

Due November 11, the album features fifteen soul music greats as Springsteen celebrates gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more.

"Covers Vol 1: Only The Strong Survive" marks Springsteen's first studio album since 2020's "Letter To You"; he will regroup with the E Street Band for a US tour that will open February 1 in Tampa, FL.

Watch the video for the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover Of Commodores Classic Nightshift

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With The Killers

Bruce Springsteen Shares Song From Soul Covers Album

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce US Tour

Bruce Springsteen's Live Concert Archives Now Streaming

Bruce Springsteen Music and Merch

News > Bruce Springsteen

advertisement

Day In Rock

Blink-182 Share Video For 'Edging'- Lost Freddie Mercury Queen Song Streaming- David Lee Roth Streams New Version Of 'You Really Got Me'- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live Debut Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Video- Maneskin- more

Reunited Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup- Def Leppard- Duran Duran Docu-concert Film- more

Reviews

RockPile: Kim Fowley- Moving Sidewalks- The Troggs

Caught In The Act: New Order and the Pet Shop Boys Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.