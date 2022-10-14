Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover Of Commodores Classic Nightshift

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing a video for his cover of The Commodores' 1985 classic, "Nightshift", ahead of its inclusion on the New Jersey rocker's forthcoming collection of soul covers entitled

Only The Strong Survive.

"An essential song selection in the early creation of Only The Strong Survive, the track inspired Springsteen, his producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret to christen themselves 'The Night Shift' while finishing this new record," according to the singer's camp. "Nightshift" was first recorded by The Commodores on Motown Records in 1985, serving as a tribute to late soul music heroes Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson just after they passed."

Due November 11, the album features fifteen soul music greats as Springsteen celebrates gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more.

"Covers Vol 1: Only The Strong Survive" marks Springsteen's first studio album since 2020's "Letter To You"; he will regroup with the E Street Band for a US tour that will open February 1 in Tampa, FL.

Watch the video for the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

