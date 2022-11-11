.

Bruce Springsteen Streams New Covers Album 'Only The Strong Survive'

Bruce Henne | 11-11-2022

Bruce Springsteen Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming his brand new soul covers album, "Only The Strong Survive", in sync with its release on Friday, November 11th.

The project features fifteen soul music greats as the rocker celebrates gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more.

Produced by Ron Aniello and recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, Springsteen's 21st studio album will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

"I wanted to make an album where I just sang," says Springsteen. "And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I've taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I've tried to do justice to them all-and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music."

Read more and stream "Only The Strong Survive" in its entirety here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

