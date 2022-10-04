.

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With The Killers

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2022

The Killers Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen joined The Killers as a surprise guest during final songs of the Las Vegas band's October 1st concert at New York's at Madison Square Garden.

The group welcomed the New Jersey rocker to the stage for their three-song encore, which opened with Springsteen's 1978 classic, "Badlands", and was followed by the group's 2008 track, "A Dustland Fairytale" - which they re-recorded and issued as a duet with Springsteen last year - and wrapped up with the iconic "Born To Run."

E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons - the nephew of the late Clarence Clemons - appeared on both Springsteen songs during the event. The surprise appearance follows news that Springsteen will release a new collection of soul covers entitled "Only The Strong Survive" this fall.

Watch fan-filmed video of the MSG performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

