Bryan Adams Premieres 'Never Gonna Rain' Video

Bryan Adams has released a music video for his brand new single "Never Gonna Rain". The track comes from his forthcoming studio album, "So Happy It Hurts," which will arrive March 11th.
He had this to say about the song, "The ultimate optimist is someone who keeps on expecting the best, even in the face of the worst. Living in the moment, instead of in fear. Turning the negatives into positives. Taking the rain and turning it into a gift."
The album will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl. Exclusive color vinyl and a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo. Watch the video below:
