Bush Stream Heavy Is The Ocean Visualizer Video

Bush have shared a visualizer video for their new single, "Heavy is The Ocean", the second track revealed from their forthcoming album, "The Art Of Survival", which will arrive on October 7th.

Gavin Rossdale shared his reaction to hearing the riff from the song for the first time. He said, "Oh Lord, this is going to open the record. It really sets the tone and the gravitas of the album.

"I love the power of the ocean. It's mesmerising to me. It feeds your soul. The song uses the imagery I love. At this point, I'm chained at the zoo of rock! So, I was like, 'F*** it, I'm going to turn that puppy up. This one definitely represents 'The Art of Survival'.

Rossdale said of the album, "Instead of being mournful or self-piteous, this is about the success stories of humanity's survival against the odds. People just find a way to push through. We've all obviously suffered in varying degrees. I think the nature of life is the art of survival.

"Everyone is being tested all of the time, but we find a way. In recent memory, we've made major strides and shown great resilience in the face of war, endless instances of racism, gender politics, a pandemic, and a melting pot of what we've experienced. For me, The Art of Survival encompasses all of this." Watch the video below:

