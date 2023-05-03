Bush Stream Lyric Video For New Single 'All Things Must Change'

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Bush are streaming a lyric video for "All Things Must Change", a new track set to be featured on the forthcoming Deluxe Edition of their 2022 album, "The Art Of Survival."

"This is nature," says Gavin Rossdale of the single. "All things are changing. All the time." Due June 9, "The Art Of Survival Deluxe Edition" will include the bonus tracks "All Things Must Change" and "Miracle," as well as a version of "1000 Years" featuring Amy Lee of Evanescence, and two previously-unreleased live recordings of "Heavy Is the Ocean" and "More Than Machines."

Bush are currently playing dates on a North American tour with Breaking Benjamin. Stream the "All Things Must Change" lyric video here.

Related Stories

Tommy Emmanuel, Little Feat and Sam Bush Share 'Cajun Girl' Video

Black Country, New Road Announce New Live Album 'Live At Bush Hall'

Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour

More Bush News