Bush Stream Lyric Video For New Single 'All Things Must Change'

Bruce Henne | 05-03-2023

Bush Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Bush are streaming a lyric video for "All Things Must Change", a new track set to be featured on the forthcoming Deluxe Edition of their 2022 album, "The Art Of Survival."

"This is nature," says Gavin Rossdale of the single. "All things are changing. All the time." Due June 9, "The Art Of Survival Deluxe Edition" will include the bonus tracks "All Things Must Change" and "Miracle," as well as a version of "1000 Years" featuring Amy Lee of Evanescence, and two previously-unreleased live recordings of "Heavy Is the Ocean" and "More Than Machines."

Bush are currently playing dates on a North American tour with Breaking Benjamin. Stream the "All Things Must Change" lyric video here.

